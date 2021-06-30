BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $45,407.83 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,407.83 and approximately $18.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

