Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -310.45 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

