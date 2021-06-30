Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $504.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

