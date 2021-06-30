BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of BRP worth $28,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

BRP stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

