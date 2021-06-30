Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $10.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $943,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 592,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after buying an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 267,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.