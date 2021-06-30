Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Up 132.4% in June

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,220. Cal Dive International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Cal Dive International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.