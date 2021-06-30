Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$130.79. 1,581,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$119.05 and a 12 month high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.