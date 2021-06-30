Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$390.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$95.74 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$67.90 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$63.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$222.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

