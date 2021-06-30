Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$363.36.

TSE CP traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$95.32. 1,218,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$222.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$68.45 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a market cap of C$63.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

