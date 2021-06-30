Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$363.36.
TSE CP traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$95.32. 1,218,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$222.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$68.45 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a market cap of C$63.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
