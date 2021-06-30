Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in June

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CGUSY remained flat at $$6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

