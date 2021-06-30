CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGEI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 5,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. CGE Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.00.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

