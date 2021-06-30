Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

