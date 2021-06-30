Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

