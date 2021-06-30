China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CBUMY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

