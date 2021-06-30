China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

