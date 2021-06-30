Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.