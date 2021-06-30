Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,390 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

