Citigroup Inc. Acquires 90,417 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

