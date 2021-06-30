Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.