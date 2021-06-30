Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.