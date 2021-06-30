Citigroup Inc. Buys 343,872 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 386.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 343,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 319,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 137,725 shares valued at $1,393,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.