Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,476 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

