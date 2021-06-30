Citigroup Inc. Buys 96,968 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWA opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

