Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of ManTech International worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

