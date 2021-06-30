Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 27.19% of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLYT opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70.

