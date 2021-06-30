Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NuStar Energy worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NuStar Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

