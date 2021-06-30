Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of LI opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

