Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 449.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $235,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

