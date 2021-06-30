Citigroup Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 992.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Shares of GBT opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

