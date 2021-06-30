Citigroup Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 1,134.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,228 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Seres Therapeutics worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

