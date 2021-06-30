Citigroup Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.48 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

