Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 773.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of MacroGenics worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

