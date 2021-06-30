Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 393.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

