Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 874.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Kura Oncology worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after buying an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

