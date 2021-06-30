Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 1,817.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.42% of MannKind worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 128,804 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MannKind by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 443,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 396,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

