Citigroup Inc. Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $456,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of IBRX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
