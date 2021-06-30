Citigroup Inc. Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $456,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBRX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

