Citigroup Inc. Purchases 133,607 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,782.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

