Citigroup Inc. Purchases 18,706 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of 51job worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 51job by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of 51job by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.68.

JOBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

