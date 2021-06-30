Citigroup Inc. Purchases 23,111 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

