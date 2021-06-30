Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,004 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of PROS worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

