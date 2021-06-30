Citigroup Inc. Purchases 32,988 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

