Citigroup Inc. Purchases 51,499 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 1,613.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of ALX Oncology worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXO. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

