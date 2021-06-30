Citigroup Inc. Purchases 92,181 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 787.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

