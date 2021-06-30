Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 336.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SWTX opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,048 shares of company stock worth $5,838,656. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.