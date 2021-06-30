Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 739.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cytokinetics worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,323. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.