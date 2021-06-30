Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

SQM opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

