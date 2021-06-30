Citigroup Inc. Sells 204,063 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

