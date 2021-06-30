Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,866 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.80. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

