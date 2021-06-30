Citigroup Inc. Takes $4.23 Million Position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 19.51% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CLDL opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13.

