CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of CMC Materials worth $62,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,651,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

